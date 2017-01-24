Sioux Falls New Population Estimate I...

Sioux Falls New Population Estimate Is 178,500

Upon another record year of construction, strong job growth, and improvements within our community's quality of life standards, Sioux Falls continues to see its population increase. The population of Sioux Falls now is estimated at 178,500, a growth of 5,200 people over the last year.

