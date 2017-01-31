Sioux Falls Mourns The Passing Of Longtime City Planner
The City of Sioux Falls is mourning the passing of former Director of Planning and Building Services Steve Metli. Steve passed away last night at the age of 71 but will leave a lasting legacy on the city he helped shape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Phartlekin Bowcups
|24
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC