Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly stabbing 'Good Samaritan' with pocket knife
Police have arrested a man after they say he stabbed another with a pocket knife outside a local business Saturday night. Sgt. Paul Creviston said the incident happened around 10 p.m. near 41st Street and Carolyn Avenue after the suspect had been thrown out of the business during an altercation with his wife.
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
