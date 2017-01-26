Sioux Falls Lawmaker Files Human Trafficking Bill
A bill in the South Dakota legislature would make it easier to prosecute cases of human trafficking of children. House Bill 1118 would remove the requirement to prove force or coercion when the victim is under 18. 48 states and the federal government already have such a law in place.
