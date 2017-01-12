SF School District Holding Off On Monday Closure For Now
The Sioux Falls School District will be monitoring weather conditions throughout the weekend before making a decision on classes for Monday. "We're in a unique situation that may close in areas around us, but we can have school in Sioux Falls just because we don't have the rural routes that they have to go on like they would in some of the surrounding areas," Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold said.
