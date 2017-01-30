SF Airport Impacted In Delta System Outage
Sioux Falls Regional Airport was slightly affected by the systems outage that caused delta airlines to cancel more than 150 flights overnight. Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier says two Delta flights arriving from Minneapolis were a few hours late.
