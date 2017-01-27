SD Department Of Labor Recommends City's Proposal In Police Labor Dispute
The South Dakota Department of Labor issued its report today following a fact-finding hearing addressing the impasse in collective bargaining declared by the Fraternal Order of Police in its labor negotiations with the City of Sioux Falls. The Department of Labor has sided with the City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Neville Thompson
|23
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC