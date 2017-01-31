Protesters crowd Rep. Noem's Sioux Falls office for support on refugee ban
Protesters across the country have been making their voices heard in the days since President Donald Trump signed an executive order, temporarily restricting immigration from seven Muslim-dominated countries in the Middle East. Tuesday, those protesters took aim at Congresswoman Kristi Noem's office in Sioux Falls after she announced her support for the move.
