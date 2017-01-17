Police: 37 Cars Stolen In Sioux Falls...

Police: 37 Cars Stolen In Sioux Falls Thisa

Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Police in Sioux Falls continue to urge drivers to keep cars locked and the keys out of the ignition. Sgt. Shaun Olson said 37 vehicles have been reported stolen so far in 2017.

Sioux Falls, SD

