Police: 2 Arrested In November 2016 Druga
Sioux Falls Police said Thursday that two people were arrested in an ongoing drug investigation in November 2016. Sgt. Shaun Olson said 21-year-old Felonna Joy White, of Eden, SD, and 33-year-old Carlos Angelo Casarez, of Bemidji, MN, were stopped after leaving a home in east Sioux Falls that detectives were surveilling for possible drug activities.
