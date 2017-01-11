Philips Avenue Diner Presents Their Philly Cheesesteak Burger For The 2017 Downtown Burger Battle
Sioux Falls restaurants are rising to the challenge to put their own spin on the classic American burger in this years downtown burger battle. Phillips Avenue Diner is one of 7 participants this year and Lee Anne joins us today to tell us about what they are bringing to the competition Phillips Avenue Diner - Philly Cheesesteak Burger: Ground beef stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with green peppers, sauteed onions and cheese whiz on a 4 egg bun.
