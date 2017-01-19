Pharmacist Weighs In On Senate Bill Aimed To Curb Controlled Substance Abuse
A South Dakota Senate Committee passed a bill Wednesday in an effort to help curb controlled substance abuse. Under the bill, that effort would fall on the shoulders of doctors and pharmacies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC