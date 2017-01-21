Only on KDLT: Firefighters Donate Van to Veteran In Need
Friday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association donated a van to a U.S. Army medic who served overseas. The woman, who lives in Sioux Falls, but wished to remain anonymous, has health issues stemming from an infection she got during a medical procedure.
