One Observed For Smoke Inhalation In Evening House Fire
At 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 26793 Meadow Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage of the home.
