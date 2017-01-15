One Dead Following Early Sunday Morning Crash
Around 4:20am, a 2017 International truck tractor went off the roadway, hit the guard rail and fell onto Minnesota Avenue hitting another car while traveling northbound on Interstate 229. The driver of the truck, a 43 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene while the 23 year old female in a 2015 Chrysler 300, sustained only minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls Hospital.
