Notorious Minnesota Ax Murders Subjec...

Notorious Minnesota Ax Murders Subject Of New Book

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

It happened just two hours away from Sioux Falls near a small town in northwest Minnesota in the early 1900's. "It's about a man who takes an ax kills his wife and four children in 1917 on March 24th," says author of 'Sundown at Sunrise' Marty Seifert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) Sat Neville Thompson 23
i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06) Jan 17 Inmate 32
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) Jan 13 CuckSlayer 37
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Jan 11 massage baby 13,620
Does my one vote matter? Dec '16 sympathyforthedevil8 6
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC