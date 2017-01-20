Nearly 1 Million People Used The Bike Trail In 2016
Trail user data collected in 2016 indicates that nearly 1 million people used the city's bike trail system last year. The Sioux Falls River Greenway offers pedestrians, cyclists, and other trail users nearly 30 miles of total recreational trail opportunities.
