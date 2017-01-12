More Than 85 Grams Of Meth, Marijuana, Found During Sioux Falls Traffic Stop

Police arrested two people during a November drug investigation when 85 grams of meth and marijuana were discovered in their vehicle. When investigating a home in eastern Sioux Falls on Nov. 22, officers pulled over a vehicle that had left that residence near 6th Street and Lake Avenue around 8:30 p.m. A K-9 officer was brought to the traffic stop and helped police discover 85.3 grams of meth and a hand gun inside the vehicle's glove box.

