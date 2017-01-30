Minnesota Man Charged With False Reportinga
A Minnesota man is accused of falsely reporting the kidnapping of his daughter at a Sioux Falls truck stop. At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sioux Falls Police were called to Love's Travel Stop, 5301 N. Cliff Ave., after a man told 911 that someone had taken his daughter into a semi-truck by gunpoint.
