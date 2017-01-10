Man Arrested In Taco John's Robbery Monday Night
Ronqwell Fondren, 30 of Sioux Falls, was arrested for one count of robbery in the second degree and one count of simple assault. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Taco John's on South Minnesota Avenue.
