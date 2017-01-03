Judge Waives Rodney Berget's Death Sentencea
A man who killed a Sioux Falls Correctional Officer in 2011 is one step closer to being executed. Friday, Judge Doug Hoffman filed paperwork agreeing with the State to waive Rodney Berget's death sentence appeal.
