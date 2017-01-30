January Ends With Dunks & Buzzer Beating Drama

The final weekend of basketball in January was wild with dunks and buzzer beating drama, likely giving us a taste of what's probably to come as March Madness draws near! In college, Northern State rallied from 19 down at Sioux Falls, winning when Mack Arvidson drained this three with about a second left to secure an 86-84 win. Not all buzzer beaters helped our local teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.