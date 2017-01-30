January Ends With Dunks & Buzzer Beating Drama
The final weekend of basketball in January was wild with dunks and buzzer beating drama, likely giving us a taste of what's probably to come as March Madness draws near! In college, Northern State rallied from 19 down at Sioux Falls, winning when Mack Arvidson drained this three with about a second left to secure an 86-84 win. Not all buzzer beaters helped our local teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Phartlekin Bowcups
|24
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC