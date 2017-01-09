Insurance, Business Laws Keeping Uber, Lyft Out of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Conflicting insurance and business regulations passed by the South Dakota Legislature last year mean Sioux Falls won't get Uber, Lyft or other ride-hailing services anytime soon, according to a state lawmaker. Rep. Greg Jamison told fellow lawmakers and Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce members this week that it will be a while before either company enters the city's market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 3
|Walberg
|13,619
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC