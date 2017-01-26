Hy-Vee's Operation "Helpful Smile" A Chance Toa
It may no longer be the season of giving, but your Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations have an opportunity for you to continue giving all year long. Each time you shop at one of the Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls you have the chance to help local nonprofits in the community reach their goal of helping those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC