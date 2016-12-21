Hy-Vee To Host McMahon Family Benefit Ina

A benefit dinner on Friday will honor the man who was killed in a downtown Sioux Falls building collapse. Hy-Vee will host the Ethan McMahon benefit dinner at Meadow Barn at Country Orchards in Harrisburg from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Free-will donations will be accepted and proceeds will go to the McMahon family.

