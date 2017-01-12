Freezing rain blankets I-29 in ice
As ice storms plague portions of Iowa and Minnesota, areas in southeast South Dakota have been hit with ice as well. Freezing rain created poor driving conditions Monday morning in areas south of Sioux Falls.
