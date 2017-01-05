Five Guys Going "All The Way" For Burger Battle

Jose Guerrero from Five Guys in downtown Sioux Falls shared their creation in the KDLT Kitchen that features bacon, pickles, mushrooms and and more. They are located on S. Minnesota Ave and are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. To participate in this year's Downtown Burger Battle, customers can rank the burgers on the patty, bun, presentation, toppings and value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.