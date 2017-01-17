First Of Its Kind, One Stop Shop Child Advocacy Center Planned For Northeast South Dakota
It's estimated that around 4,000 children are victims of sexual abuse in South Dakota each year. When a case is reported, many counties don't have the resources necessary to deal with them.
