Fire Safety Costs For SF Concerts Could Be Increasing For Performers
Big concerts in Sioux Falls often include pyrotechnics or lasers and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is always on standby at these events to make sure nothing goes wrong. Soon performers may to have to pay more for that service.
