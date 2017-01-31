February Flair Night At The District

Filly Flair Boutique and Beautycounter are teaming up to put on the first February Flair Night this Thursday, February 2 at The District in Sioux Falls. The night will include live music by Elisabeth Hunstad, dancing, a Wine-n-Canvas workshop, food and drink samples, and of course, shopping! Courtney Vanderpol from Filly Flair says it's the perfect opportunity for a girl's night out.

