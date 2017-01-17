El Riad Shrine Circus Still Coming to Sioux Falls
From animals to clowns, and even acrobats the El Riad Shrine circus has brought entertainment to the Sioux Falls community for decades. Despite Ringling Brothers closing, this circus that comes to our area isn't going anywhere.
