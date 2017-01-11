Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Ranks #88

So big it's now been named one of the top venues in the world, hosting concerts with big names like Paul McCartney and Carrie Underwood, just to name a few. The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center jumped 12 spots from number 100 to number 88 in Pollstar Magazine's Top 200 venues in the world.

