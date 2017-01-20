Dear Mr. President...
If Donald Trump was standing in front of you and you could say anything, what would you say? Would you give him advice for the next four years or would you give him a piece of your mind? For some the answer may come easy for others, not so much. KDLT News asked people in downtown Sioux Falls what they'd say to the 45th President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC