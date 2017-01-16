Daugaard Discusses Meth Epidemic, IM ...

Daugaard Discusses Meth Epidemic, IM 22 In Sioux Falls

5 hrs ago

Following his State of the State address in Pierre earlier in January, Governor Dennis Daugaard was in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon discussing the address with members of the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. Amazon collecting sales tax within the state and agriculture were discussed along with more in depth discussions about how the state is going to combat the meth epidemic and Initiated Measure 22. "Most of the meth now is being produced on an industrial scale and trafficked into South Dakota from outside our state," explained Governor Dennis Daugaard in front members of the Sioux Falls Rotary club.

