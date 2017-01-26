Dakota Access pipeline protest camp could see flooding
Dane Kyte, 4, plays in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Officials say snow and strong winds are still making travel difficult, especially in the south central and southeastern part of the state. Zach Mueller clears his driveway of snow after a winter storm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Officials say snow and strong winds are still making travel difficult, especially in the south central and southeastern part of the state.
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Phartleman
|22
|i dont know daphne wright but i heard lot about... (Feb '06)
|Jan 17
|Inmate
|32
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|Jan 13
|CuckSlayer
|37
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|massage baby
|13,620
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec '16
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
