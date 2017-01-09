continue reading

The clinic with more than 42,000 square feet will be located southeast of the Sanford Wellness Center Tea/Ellis location, which is near the intersection of W. 32nd Street and S. Ellis Road. It will offer family medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN, walk in care, acute care services, mammography, behavioral health, occupational medicine, laboratory, radiology and home medical equipment.

