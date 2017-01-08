Coffee with a Cop continues to strengthen relationship between officers and community members
For two years now, the Sioux Falls police department has been hosting "coffee with a cop" events around town to create better relationships between officers and the community. Community members met with police at black sheep coffee earlier Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
