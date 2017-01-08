Coffee with a Cop continues to streng...

Coffee with a Cop continues to strengthen relationship between officers and community members

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

For two years now, the Sioux Falls police department has been hosting "coffee with a cop" events around town to create better relationships between officers and the community. Community members met with police at black sheep coffee earlier Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Jan 3 Walberg 13,619
Does my one vote matter? Dec 22 sympathyforthedevil8 6
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe... Nov '16 Bubba 1
Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re... Oct '16 merceds 2
Nice apartment Sep '16 Curious 1
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC