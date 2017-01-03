City To Kill 50 Deer In Population Controla
The city will continue its program to reduce the deer population within Sioux Falls for a third year. Sioux Falls Animal Control supervisor Julie DeJong said they've received 50 permits from the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks to kill antlerless deer within city limits.
