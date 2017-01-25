City of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at January 24, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Plowing of emergency snow routes is underway, and plows will enter neighborhoods after the snow has stopped falling and emergency routes are clear. Parking restrictions are in effect across the city, and vehicles parked on all streets are subject to ticketing and towing by zone.
