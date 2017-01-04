Cirque du Soleil Comes To Sioux Falls
Cirque du Soleil: OVO is in town! Performances will run from Wednesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 8 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Nicolas Chabot sat down with us on KDLT News Today to show off some of the costumes from the show.
