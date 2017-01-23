Caladrius Biosciences Release: Biotech Announces Addition Of Three...

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. , a cell therapy company combining a select therapeutic development pipeline with an industry-leading development and manufacturing services provider , announces today that three additional clinical sites, including UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco , under the direction of investigator Stephen Gitelman, MD, have opened to enroll subjects for the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial of CLBS03 in type 1 diabetes, The Sanford Project: T-Rex Study. The other clinical sites include University of Florida Diabetes Institute and the Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Health Center at Oregon Health & Science University .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.