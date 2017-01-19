Caille Branch Library Grand Reopening And Ribbon Cutting

While the Caille Branch Library has been open to customers the past several weeks, the formal reopening will be cause for celebration after a five-month closure for renovation.\ The public ribbon cutting ceremony is on Monday, January 23, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. This event will provide many Sioux Falls residents their first look at the completed $1.2 million project. The new, more open environment features a new area for teens, small-group study rooms, and interactive elements in the children's area that promote learning.

