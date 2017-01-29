Bowling Benefit Held for Ethan McMahon's Family
Almost two months after the former Copper Lounge building collapsed, killing a man and trapping a woman inside, hundreds packed East Way bowl in Sioux Falls Saturday to support the family of Ethan McMahon. "My main goal is to make sure the kids are set off for school," said Taylor Hanson.
