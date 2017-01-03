As Badlands Pawn closes, other shops optimistic about Initiated Measure 21

On Sunday, the pawn shop on Russell Street became the final piece of the Chuck Brennan business empire to close its doors following the approval of Initiated Measure 21 by South Dakota voters last November. With Brennan's Dollar Loan Center business closing down, just days after the measure was put into law, other pawn brokers in Sioux Falls are taking a more optimistic approach, hoping the new measure will help their business in the long run.

