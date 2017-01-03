Anti-Corruption Group Targets SD Lawm...

Anti-Corruption Group Targets SD Lawmakers In New Campaign

13 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

The question tonight is, did you mean it when you voted Initiated Measure 22 into law? A judge put the government ethics overhaul on hold in December at the request of two dozen Republican lawmakers and other conservative groups. They filed a lawsuit against the state to block it, saying it was unconstitutional.

Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls, SD

