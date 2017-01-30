30-Hour Cleanup for Sioux Falls Plows
The snow may have started in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, but clean-up won't finish until Thursday. By Wednesday night, snow plows began clearing the east and west streets of Zone 2. That is most of the central area of the city between 33rd and Russell Streets, and Western and Cliff Avenues.
