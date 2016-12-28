Xcel Energy Crews Continue To Do Repairs Following Storm, Thankful For No Ice In Se SD
Xcel Energy says they're still cleaning up from the storm, but they say outages in southeast South Dakota could have been a lot worse. Xcel Energy Community Relations Manager Eric Pauli said pointing to a leaning power pole, "This is a prime example of cleaning up."
