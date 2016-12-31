Worth Their Weight in Gold: 5 Gold Coins Anonymously Gifted to Charities
Two anonymous donors have spent the last six weeks spreading their good fortune by donating gold coins to a number of charities throughout Sioux Falls. Julie Becker, director of the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls was the recipient of the fifth and final gold coin on Friday.
