Wind, Ice Cause Power Outages In Eureka
A former KELOLAND TV reporter says the ice covering trees and power lines in north-central South Dakota is even worse than the Sioux Falls ice storm from nearly four years ago. Austin Hoffman lost power at his home in Eureka early Monday morning.
