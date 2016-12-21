Two Large Affordable Housing Projects Proposed For Sioux Falls
City of Sioux Falls officials today announced City funding for the development of two large affordable housing projects. In late 2013, the City began making loan funding available to support such projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
